A paramedic with post traumatic stress disorder resulting from his military service has had his claim for constructive dismissal struck out.
Brian Gallacher took his case against Manx Care claiming he had been discriminated against on account of his disability and had suffered harassment.
He claimed his employer had created a ‘hostile and untenable’ working environment, leaving him no choice but to resign.
But his claim has been struck out, with the tribunal chairman concluding that Manx Care ‘went the extra yard’ to try to accommodate his disability.
Mr Gallacher had been diagnosed with complex PTSD consequent upon his military service long before he joined Manx Care in 2024, and received medication for his debilitating condition.
In August last, he had been medically assessed by occupational health and certified as fit to work as bank staff for Manx Care in the Ambulance Service.
He had intended to work days only.
But he then successfully applied to become a full-time employee with Manx Care as a paramedic, still within the Ambulance Service.
His employment began, on a conditional basis, on October 21.
But having worked only one night shift, he began to struggle with his sleep patterns and the administration of his PTSD meds.
He asked to work days only but was told that was not possible.
As a temporary expedient he was given working day shifts but this had a knock-on effect on some staff having to cover his nights.
With his mental health deteriorating and suffering mood swings because of workplace stress, Mr Gallacher resigned on March 26 this year.
In his tribunal claim, he alleged there had been refusal to accommodate his medical limitations, despite being assessed as being was fit to work within specific parameters.
He claimed there had been an attempt to coerce him into accepting a reduced 19-hour contract and there had been a lack of understanding and a disregard for equality and diversity obligations.
Mr Gallacher also alleged an illegal reduction in his contracted hours and pay.
He said: ‘Despite my efforts to communicate openly and professionally, I was made to feel like a burden rather than a valued member of the team.
‘As a long-serving military veteran with complex PTSD, I believe I was discriminated against on the basis of my disability, and that Manx Care failed in their legal duty to make reasonable adjustments.’
But tribunal chairman Douglas Stewart ruled that the complainant’s case for constructive dismissal be struck out and he dismissed the allegations of disability discrimination and harassment.
He said he was satisfied that Manx Care had tried to find a workable solution and had suggested everything possible by way of reasonable adjustments.
The case had no reasonable prospect of success, he ruled.
Mr Stewart said he had considerable sympathy with Mr Gallacher for being a victim of his service to his country.
But he added: ‘It may be hard for him to appreciate that Manx Care went the extra yard to try to accommodate his disability by offering and seeking to implement what I considered to be reasonable adjustments.’