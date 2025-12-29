The first snow of 2026 is wasting little time and is expected to arrive on Friday, January 2.
While there has been a crisp feel to the weather over Christmas there has been no sign of snow with lovely dry and sunny weather.
But, by the end of the week, Ronaldsway Met Office says there is a chance of wintry showers, mainly in the hills.
Monday remains dry with sunny spells and highs of 7C. It will be a similar story on Tuesday with a risk of frost early morning and then overnight.
Wednesday will also be sunny and dry with highs of 8C with a risk of frost to start. On Thursday there will be a risk of showers but with highs of 8C once more.
But on Friday it will be cooler with highs of just 6C with a risk of showers which could turn into snow higher up.
The forecast says: ‘Strong winds developing for a time with a risk of snow showers on hills. There is also a risk of ice, mainly on upland roads.’
It is not that long ago since the island witnessed snow with the Mountain Road shut several times in the latter part of November because of the wintry conditions.