That sailing was due to depart the island at 7.45pm and arrive in Lancashire at 11.30pm tonight (Saturday).
The return journey - which was due to set off from Heysham at 2.15am tomorrow morning (Sunday) and arrive back in Douglas at 6am - has also been cancelled.
Another two sailing tomorrow, the outbound 8am journey from Douglas to Heysham as well as the 2pm return from Heysham to Douglas, are also subject to disruption and may even be cancelled due to the bad weather, the Steam Packet says.
A decision on whether the sailings will go ahead will be made by the company by 6.30am on Sunday.
Sunday's 8pm Manxman journey from Douglas to Heysham is currently going ahead as planned.