After yet another weather enforced delay, we might finally get some more TT qualifying on the Mountain Course this afternoon (Sunday).
The session is due to get under way at 2pm, an hour later than planned because of rain.
The weather has cleared up and competitors should hopefully get a few more precious laps in before roads re-open no later than 6.30pm this evening.
Revised schedule: Sunday, June 1
2.30pm - Sidecar
4.20pm - Superbike, Superstock, Supersport
5pm - Supertwin
Roads re-open no later than 6.30pm