Gale force winds and heavy rain have been forecasted to hit the Isle of Man on Monday evening.
The Met Office forecast for Monday evening (June 2) currently looks like strong or gale force winds, with some unseasonably wet weather to follow in the aftermath.
A spokesperson from Isle of Man Government commented: ‘If you’re camping or running temporary accommodation, please be mindful about how you’ll secure tents, awnings, bikes and personal belongings, as well as any garden furniture and bins.
‘Please stay safe and prepared.’
The forecast for Monday evening will continue the generally mixed weather during this year’s TT races.
So far, the weather has proved varied with periods of rain, drizzle and mist accompanied by breaks of dry and sunny weather.
It now looks like race week will follow that pattern.
A spokesman for the Met Office at Ronaldsway said: ‘It looks like next week will be a continuation of the unsettled conditions.
‘Low pressures looks like it will continue to hang around in the north creating this unsettled pattern. There will be periods of heavy rain across all of the British Isles but heaviest in the west.
‘Unfortunately, there is no indication things will settle down with a period of high pressure. That said, there will be drier interludes so it is not all bad.’
Tuesday is set to start off poor with the rain and strong winds continuing from overnight, but it will clear up as the day goes on with the odd isolated shower. There will be highs of 14C.
Into the rest of the week, the unsettled pattern continues.
On Friday - Senior Race Day and a bank holiday – it is looking mixed once more which will cause a headache for organisers.