The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company is searching for a new Chair to succeed Lars Ugland, who will retire in June 2025 after five years in the role.
The position offers a salary of up to £27,621 per year for an expected commitment of 24 days annually.
The new Chair will lead the company in its mission to maintain the island’s essential lifeline services, which include passenger and freight connectivity.
Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson MHK highlighted the importance of the role: ‘The Steam Packet is extremely important to our Island community, with the company playing such a large part in all our lives in terms of connectivity and supply lines.
‘The role of Chair is essential in ensuring strong strategic direction, good governance and strong management performance.
‘People with an interest in the company and its operations, and who possess the relevant professional background and experience, are invited to apply for the post.’
He added: ‘I’d like to place on record my thanks to Lars for his dedication and service during his time in the post, which included bringing the Manxman into operation, and I wish him well for the future as he steps down.’
Role requirements
The Chair will oversee the board and the company's strategic and operational development. Treasury say the role’s responsibilities include:
- Providing strong leadership and governance.
- Promoting the organisation internally and externally.
- Supporting customer-focused service improvements.
- Engaging with Tynwald, politicians, and the media when required.
Applicants should demonstrate senior board-level experience, preferably in a public interest organisation, with knowledge of passenger or commercial shipping, finance, and strategic marketing.
How to apply
Interested candidates must submit their CV and supporting information by Sunday, February 16 2025.
A briefing session for prospective applicants will be held electronically on Wednesday, February 5 at 4pm.