The Steam Packet has announced more Manxman sailings have been cancelled today.
Adverse weather conditions has meant this morning’s Heysham crossing and the return have both been axed.
Manxman was supposed to depart Douglas for Lancashire at 8.45am and return at 5.45pm tonight.
The Manannan’s daytime crossings appear to be unaffected, meaning it’s set to depart the island’s capital at 3pm.
And tonight’s Manxman looks set to depart Douglas as planned at 8.45pm.
An amber weather warning is in place until 11am this morning.
And a yellow alert comes into force at 10.45am until 2.40pm for coastal overtopping.
Forecasters say that Peel Promenade and to a lesser extent Fenella Beach in Peel are the areas most likely to be affected.