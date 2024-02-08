Tonight’s scheduled 7:45pm Steam Packet sailing from Douglas to Heysham has been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.
The decision was taken by the ship’s Master due to strong winds.
This means that the overnight 2:15am Manxman return sailing from Heysham to Douglas has also been cancelled as a result.
A yellow weather warning was issued this morning due to fears over coastal overtopping as a result of strong winds.
The warning read: ‘Strong easterly winds - 30 to 35 mph gust and 40 to 45 mph throughout the day will cause waves and debris to wash onto exposed roads and promenades a couple of hours either side of high tide (10:40pm).’