Peter Corteen is accused of entering outbuildings and taking knickers and bras from washing machines and dryers, as well as from washing lines.
The offences are alleged to have been committed in the areas of Gladstone Avenue, Glen Auldlyn, and North Shore Road in Ramsey.
He is yet to enter pleas to the charges.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that 14 Ramsey residents had reported incidents between April 22 and April 29.
The reports involved a person allegedly entering outbuildings to steal women’s underwear.
One complainant reported knickers and bras missing from a basket which was in a drier room.
The knickers and bras were later recovered and identified by her.
Another complainant reported that her back gate had been opened and underwear had been removed from her washing line.
A further complainant said that a summer house had been entered, with underwear being taken.
Another victim reported that two pairs of knickers had been stolen from her washing line.
Mr Kane said that there were six charges so far but similar allegations were still being investigated.
Mr Corteen, who lives at Lezayre Road, was represented in court by advocate Stephen Wood, who said that there were concerns for his client's mental health.
The advocates made a joint application for an adjournment until June 30 while further investigations are ongoing.
Magistrates denied a bail application and the defendant was remanded in custody.