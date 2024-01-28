The island remains out of step with the UK in its treatment of juvenile offenders.
Legislation that will see 17-year-olds who appear in court being treated as juveniles rather than adults could come into force later this year.
Given Royal Assent in July 2021, the Justice Reform Act is still yet to be fully implemented.
The issue was raised when a 17-year-old appeared for sentence in the Court of General Gaol Delivery after admitting charges of supplying ecstasy and cannabis.
Taylor Jake Murphy, whose address to court was given as secure accommodation, appeared in the dock with his mother as he was jailed for a total of 33 months.
Deemster Graeme Cook said: ‘At some point perhaps later this year the age of a juvenile will increase from 17 to 18.
‘Until such time that Tynwald brings in section 7 of the Justice Reform Act you will remain in the eyes of the court an adult.
‘It’s something I can take into account but I have to apply the law as it is now.’
The defendant had pleaded guilty to one count of possessing ecstasy with intent to supply and two charges of possessing cannabis with intent to supply.
Murphy had significant mental health issues and it appeared he had become involved in drug dealing through some form of coercion that had left him frightened, the court heard.
His defence advocate Jane Gray said the teenager had had a traumatic childhood and had been in care since the age of 12.
She said he had been diagnosed with ADHD, and had personality disorder traits and issues with substance abuse.
The court heard that in June last year Murphy was arrested after a mobile police patrol spotted him in Glen Falcon Gardens, Douglas, with a grinder in his hand containing cannabis bush.
Officers found 13 wraps of cannabis on him, weighing a total of 19g with a street value of £380.
During a search of his then home address in Derby Road, Douglas, police found more cannabis in a wardrobe together with a snap bag containing white crystals.
This was confirmed as being 19.8g of MDMA, or ecstasy, with a street value of £792.
The total amount of cannabis found was 39.9g with a street value of £798.
Also found was £425 in cash.
Murphy’s advocate maintained that Manx Care could have acted at a much earlier juncture in providing support.
Jailing him for a total of 33 months, Deemster Cook told the teenager: ‘You are somebody who has become well versed in the supply and possession of unlawful drugs.
‘I accept you were involved through some form of coercion.’
Murphy will serve half his sentence before being released on licence.