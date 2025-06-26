The Eric and Marion Scott Oncology Day Unit and the Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Service at Noble’s Hospital have successfully retained the Macmillan Quality Environment Mark (MQEM)
The MQEM is a national accreditation awarded by charity Macmillan Cancer Support, and assesses cancer care facilities across several key areas including accessibility, privacy and dignity, patient comfort, choice and control, and the extent to which patient feedback is incorporated into care practices.
The Oncology Day Unit received the highest evaluation rating, recognising its performance in delivering high-quality care within a supportive and well-designed environment.
Opened in July 2019, the Oncology Day Unit was established with support from the Eric and Marion Scott Trust and the Noble’s Hospital Equipment Trust.
It brings together systemic anti-cancer therapies and supportive treatments under one roof and is staffed by specialist nurses, pharmacists, advanced nurse practitioners, and healthcare assistants.
The Eric and Marion Scott Oncology Day Unit and the Macmillan Service are two of four departments at Noble’s Hospital currently holding the MQEM accreditation, which remains valid for 36 months.
The assessors noted: ‘This demonstrates Manx Care’s commitment to meeting the highest possible standards for cancer care environments and thus helping to provide a positive experience for those affected by cancer.’
Patient feedback gathered during the assessment also highlighted the personalised care and emotional support provided by the unit and the Macmillan Service.
Macmillan senior matron, Cathie Quine, added: ‘Receiving the prestigious MQEM is a testament to the dedication of our cancer services team.
‘The Eric and Marion Scott Oncology Day Unit was carefully designed to create a calming environment, inspired by the Manx landscape, with a dedicated entrance and parking to ease patient access.
‘The external assessors were deeply impressed by our staff’s passion and commitment, and patients described the unit as clean, comfortable, and safe.’