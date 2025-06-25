A doctor from the Isle of Man has been selected for the prestigious British Medical Association (BMA) President’s Award.
Dr Prakash Thiagarajan received the esteemed honour on Sunday, in recognition of his exceptional service to the BMA and the medical profession, as outlined in the BMA bye-laws 115 and 121.
Dr Vineet Varshney, honorary secretary of the Isle of Man Medical Society, commented: ‘This marks an historic milestone as the first time a doctor from the Isle of Man has been bestowed with this distinguished BMA award.
‘As a longstanding member and the current chair of our society, Prakash’s dedication is truly inspiring.’
Dr Prakash read medicine in Christian Medical College, Vellore, India, and then did most of his paediatric and neonatal training in the UK (Birmingham, Swansea and King's College Hospital London).
He then completed a two-year neonatal fellowship in Perth, Western Australia and has now been working as a consultant paediatrician and neonatologist in Noble's Hospital since 2005.
He is also a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh and the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health.
After accepting the award, Dr Prakash said: ‘I am deeply humbled and immensely grateful to receive the BMA President’s Award.
‘My heartfelt thanks go to the BMA Council and leadership for this extraordinary honour.
‘I am indebted to my colleagues and mentors for their guidance, and to my family for their unwavering support.
‘This award is not merely a recognition but a rallying call - a commitment to champion equity in healthcare, to bolster support for our doctors, and to ensure every patient’s voice resonates.
‘Together, we will forge a future where Manx Care is patient-centred, doctor-led, allied health professional-supported, and management-facilitated.’