A teenage who went joyriding in his mother’s car and broke into his parents’ safe has walked free from court with a suspended sentence.
The court heard Charlie Taylor Burt had ‘gone off the rails’ but was now back on track thanks to the support of his parents.
Deemster Graeme Cook said he had to sentence the defendant as an adult until the new Criminal Justice Act is brought in.
Burt was just 16 when he took his mother’s VW Polo without consent in June last year.
He led police, with sirens sounding and blue lights flashing, on a prolonged chase from the narrow and winding Creg ny Baa Back Road and into Onchan at speeds of between 40-60mph.
He had three passengers in the vehicle.
On Douglas promenade, police stopped following him, deeming it would increase the danger to the public.
Finally at just after 2am the vehicle was found abandoned on Derby Road.
The defendant was then located on Windsor Road.
Interviewed by police, he initially gave a false name.
While on bail for those offences, Burt then forced open the locked study door at his parent’s home in Quine’s Hill, Port Soderick while he was there alone.
Once inside, he forced open the safe and stole £485.
He was later arrested in Onchan with £210 left in his wallet.
Police found a screwdriver, axe and crowbar on the floor of the study.
Burt admitted dangerous driving, taking a vehicle without consent, and burglary. He had also pleaded guilty to obstructing police, failing to stop for police, having no insurance, and having no driving licence.
Defence advocate David Clegg said: ‘He was an extremely stupid boy. He was off the rails but I would suggest this young man is back on the rails.’
He said when his client nearly spent Christmas on remand for the burglary, it was a ‘turning point’. He had a job and was attending college and was ‘working very hard to start sorting his life out,’ he said. Deemster Cook handed down a 12 month sentence for the dangerous driving offence and eight months for the burglary to run consecutively, with all the other offences being concurrent.
The total sentence of 20 months was suspended for two years with a two-year supervision order.
Burt was also ordered to pay £250 costs.
The Deemster said the dangerous driving could have resulted in ‘carnage’.
He told him: ‘It really saddens me when I see someone who has been given a massive chance in life to potentially throw it all away.
‘Your parents are outstanding in their support for you. They must have been worried sick.’
Addressing the boy’s mother directly, the Deemster said: ‘Look after him - he needs some assistance here.’