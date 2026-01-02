A 19-year-old from Laxey is taking on two major endurance challenges in a bid to raise £5,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust.
Adam Horsey will run 115km (more than 71 miles) along Douglas Promenade on Monday, January 5, the equivalent of 46 lengths of the promenade, testing both his physical and mental limits.
The run is the first of two ambitious challenges, with Adam also planning to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in 2026.
Explaining his motivation, Adam said: ‘I chose to support Teenage Cancer Trust because of the direct impact they have on people my age.
‘Being diagnosed with cancer as a young person is an incredibly heavy burden to carry, and Teenage Cancer Trust provides vital specialist support to help reduce that burden.’
He added: ‘From funding specialist treatments to creating dedicated spaces for 13 to 24 year olds in hospitals, they help make an extremely difficult experience more manageable. I really admire the work they do, and I know their support can be crucial in helping young people achieve the best possible outcomes.’
‘I’m involved in endurance running already, and although I’ve never run further than a marathon, completing an ultra has always been a personal goal of mine,’ he said.
‘It’s a huge physical and mental challenge, and that makes it a great opportunity to raise significant funds and awareness.’
Adam, who is currently in his first year studying Electrical Engineering at Lancaster University, previously attended St Ninian’s High School.
He has a strong background in fundraising, having helped raise around £2,000 for Alzheimer’s charities at school and more than £8,500 for men’s mental health causes through Movember at university.
Looking ahead to Kilimanjaro, he said: ‘I’m passionate about hiking and mountaineering, and it felt like the perfect opportunity to challenge myself while supporting a cause I care deeply about.’
Adam is encouraging the public to support his efforts by sharing his JustGiving page and following his updates on Instagram at @adam.horsey.