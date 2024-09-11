Up to 500 fun runners dressed in T-Rex outfits will be roaring into action on Douglas Promenade this Saturday (September 14) to raise funds for Manx Mencap.
Organisers of the unique spectacle are aiming to set an unofficial world record for the most runners dressed in the dinosaur costumes and have so far received 433 entries ahead of entries closing today (Thursday).
The 2.5km event – titled the Jurassic Sprint: The T-Rex Thunder Run – is organised by Expedition Limitless in partnership with Manx Mencap, plus generous support from headline sponsor, Capital International Group, and support sponsor MAC Group.
Registration for the runners will be near the kiosk on the promenade from 11.30am. Participants will gather near the start – also near the kiosk – around 1.45pm to get ready to start the run at 2pm.
The Jurassic Sprint will be the grand finale of Expedition Limitless' 2024 fundraising efforts for Manx Mencap. It promises to be a fantastic, fun day for all ages.
Phil Quirk, founder of Expedition Limitless, said: ‘We wanted to create something memorable and impactful for the community and our charity partner, Manx Mencap. The T-Rex Thunder Run is a perfect blend of fun and philanthropy.’
Manx Mencap, the beneficiary of this event, is equally excited. One of the charity’s directors Sue Byrne commented: ‘This event is a fantastic way to raise awareness and funds for our cause.
‘The community’s support means the world to us, and we are delighted to see such a fun and creative fundraising initiative.’