Dean Harrison has joined the Honda Racing UK team ahead of the 2024 motorcycling season.
The three-time Isle of Man TT race winner will link up with John McGuinness and Manxman Nathan Harrison after a seven-year stint with DAO Racing and Kawasaki.
Speaking of the announcement, Dean said: ‘I can’t wait to begin a new chapter with Honda Racing UK and I jumped at the chance when this opportunity came about.
‘If I'm honest, it hasn’t sunk in yet and I don’t think it will until I get to ride the bike for the first time in Honda colours. ‘It feels like a really good time to have a refresh and now is as good a time as any for a change. I have always been a Honda fan, and Honda is the way I want to go.
‘I am also really looking forward to being part of a multi-rider team after riding in a solo team for so long. To be able to see each other's data and collaborate on ideas is going to be of great value to me.
‘To work with John and Nathan, both of whom I have a great working relationship with, is really exciting. I think that the Honda package, with the new bike, could be the missing link that I need.’
McGuinness continues his storied history with the Japanese manufacturer, having taken 16 of his 23 TT race victories with Honda and still running at the sharp end as he enters his 34th year in motorcycle racing.
Manxman Harrison completes the trio and, having missed the event in 2023 because of injury, is counting down the days to TT 2024.
The announcement coincides with the launch of a heavily-updated CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP for the Superbike and Superstock classes, as well as the reintroduction of the CBR600RR to the British market in the Supersport category.
McGuinness has opted to focus solely on the 1000cc classes, while both Harrisons will also contest the two Monster Energy Supersport TT Races under the Honda Racing UK banner which returns to the class in an official capacity for the first time in several years.