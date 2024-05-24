The site, which consists of the Grandstand, paddock, Fan Park and car parks, will no longer open to the public as planned on Saturday, May 25, with the hopes it will now open on Sunday morning. A statement from the organisers said: ‘Despite the event’s production team working tirelessly to get the site-build back on schedule, a decision has been made to delay the opening until 9am on Sunday, May 26. ‘The weather conditions have had a significant impact on the ground conditions and the safety of everyone must remain paramount. ‘This news will come as a disappointment to many, especially visiting fans as well as traders who will be impacted by this delay. ‘The public should be aware that it may be necessary for the site to remain closed on Sunday. A final decision will be made on this by midday on Saturday, May 25.’