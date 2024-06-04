There has been a delay to the third race day of TT 2024.
Roads were meant to close at 10am for the first Superstock and Superstock races of the week, but because of rain forecast for this morning organisers have now said they won’t release an update until midday.
Roads are due to open no later than 5pm, but organisers do have the option of using a contingency session between 6 and no later than 9.30pm if the day’s programme is delayed.
The latest forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway reads: ‘Cloudy this morning with extensive hill fog and some outbreaks of rain or drizzle as well as a fresh locally strong southwest wind.
‘Early this afternoon the wind veers northwest and remains strong and gusty as the rain clears to allow sunny spells to develop. Maximum temperature 15°C.
‘Dry with some sunshine this evening then a risk of a few showers overnight.’