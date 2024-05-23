This support is specifically for hours worked beyond the standard 37-hour workweek during the qualifying period from Monday, May 27 to Sunday, June 9, 2024. Tim Johnston MHK, Minister for Enterprise, highlighted the dual benefits of the event. He said: ‘As the island gears up for the TT, we have heard from industry that there is a concern regarding the ability for businesses to scale up its staffing and deliver the expected level of service over the 2024 TT Race period.