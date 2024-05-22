Ronaldsway Met Office has said the weather for the Isle of Man TT this year is expected to be ‘fairly mixed’.
Forecasters added that it ‘certainly won’t be as good as the conditions we had in TT 2023’.
Next week sees the start of the two-week festival with thousands of bike-enthusiasts expected to flock to the island.
While the exact weather patterns are still uncertain, forecasters warn that participants and spectators should be prepared for a variety of weather scenarios.
Forecast for Pre-TT Classic:
The Pre-TT Classic, which starts this Friday, is set to see an initial bout of rain in the morning.
However, the rain is expected to gradually clear away, leaving the afternoon and evening mostly dry, albeit fairly cloudy.
This should provide dry conditions for the first session of the Pre-TT Classic on Friday evening, accompanied by light north-westerly winds.
Saturday promises better weather for both the afternoon and evening sessions of the Pre-TT Classic.
The forecast predicts dry and bright conditions with sunny intervals and a light to moderate south-easterly wind, and temperatures reaching around 15 or 16 degrees Celsius.
The evening may turn cloudier with a slight threat of rain overnight into Sunday.
On Sunday, there is a risk of a few showers in the morning, but the weather is expected to become mostly dry with bright or sunny spells developing later in the day.
Overall, conditions for the Pre-TT Classic weekend look manageable, with just a slight chance of showers on Sunday.
Forecast for TT Practices:
The weather forecast for Bank Holiday Monday, which marks the beginning of practice sessions, remains uncertain.
Current models are divided; some suggest that an area of rain may reach the Isle of Man, while others predict it will stay to the east.
The majority of forecasts at present favor a drier scenario, but the risk of rain affecting the island cannot be ruled out.
For the rest of the practice week, the outlook is for more settled weather, although showers remain a possibility.
Temperatures are expected to range between 15 and 18 degrees Celsius.
Given the variability, the Met Office advises keeping a close eye on updates as the week progresses.
The remainder of TT:
Looking further ahead, the forecast for the remainder of the TT fortnight also suggests mixed conditions.
However the Met Office say it is too early to provide a precise forecast, but indications are that the weather will not match the near-perfect conditions of last year’s event.
Comparison to last year:
Comparing this year's forecast to TT 2023 highlights significant differences.
Last year, the latter half of May was entirely dry, creating ideal conditions as the festival commenced.
Evening practice sessions enjoyed warm temperatures, remaining in the mid to high teens even at 8pm.
During race week, only a trace of rain was recorded on the morning of June 6, accompanied by some low cloud.
The weather remained warm throughout race week, peaking at 24 degrees Celsius on June 10, before finally seeing rain overnight, a near month-long dry spell that provided excellent conditions for racers and fans alike.
This year, however, the Ronaldsway Met Office emphasises that the weather is expected to be more variable, urging fans to prepare for the possibility of showers and cooler temperatures.