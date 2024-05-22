Here’s a guide to the best gigs around as Isle of Man TT practice week approaches.

Tonight (Thursday)

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Dreadmann Thursday Night Live with Josh & Harry at the Quids Inn, Douglas.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- The Chris Winchester Band at Oscar’s, Douglas, 6pm-8pm.

- Ian Thompson at the Whitestone Inn, Ballasalla, 7pm.

- Karaoke and disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Karaoke FM at The Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- The Chris Winchester Band at The Front Porch, Douglas, 9.30pm-midnight.

- Klevershirts, Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Voodoo Bandits at Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- Totally 80s at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- Jamie's Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown.

- Great Music at the Bench, Douglas, 10pm until late.

- Big Shot at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- Awesome Party Band at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

Saturday

- Eoin Molyneux at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 3pm-6pm.

- Karaoke at The Queens, Laxey, 8pm.

- The Ian Thompson Band at The Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm

- David Castro at Sir Norman’s Var, Douglas, 9pm-midnight.

- The Bop Katz at Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin, 9pm.

- Harvey Mushman at The Rovers, Douglas, 9pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at The Blind Pig, Douglas, 9pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at The Creek Inn, Peel, 9pm-midnight

- Little Miss Dynamite at The Creek Inn, Peel, 9.30pm.

- The Barefoot Revolution at The Creek Inn, Peel, 9.30pm.

- Totally 80s at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- The Boneyard, The Union, Castletown.

- Jamie's Cheesey Disco at The Have, Port Erin.

- Southern State, Quids Inn, Douglas.

- Dancing with Stuey, Second Venue at the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm until late.

- Great Music at the Bench, Douglas, 10pm until late.

Sunday

- Karaoke FM at The Quids Inn, Douglas, 3.15pm.

- Traditional music session at the Whitehouse, Peel, 12.30pm-3.30pm

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm-7pm.

- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at the Horse and Plough, Douglas, 4pm-7pm.

- That Kelly Bird at Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin, 7pm.

- Karaoke with Ray Sloane Sunday at The Rosemount, Douglas, 5.30pm-9.30pm.

- The Boneyward with Island Maiden and Lazy Daze at Mad Jacks, Douglas.

- Shady Acres and Croteau, Quids Inn, Douglas, 9pm.

- Jamie's Cheesey Disco at The Haven, Castletown.

Monday

- Trevor Shimmin, Quids Inn, Douglas.

- The Ian Thompson Band at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9.30pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

- Manxical Mystery Tour (Beatles tribute band) at The Rosemount, Douglas, 9pm.

- Alex Harris, Quids Inn, Douglas.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.