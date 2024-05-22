Here’s a guide to the best gigs around as Isle of Man TT practice week approaches.
Tonight (Thursday)
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Dreadmann Thursday Night Live with Josh & Harry at the Quids Inn, Douglas.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- The Chris Winchester Band at Oscar’s, Douglas, 6pm-8pm.
- Ian Thompson at the Whitestone Inn, Ballasalla, 7pm.
- Karaoke and disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Karaoke FM at The Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- The Chris Winchester Band at The Front Porch, Douglas, 9.30pm-midnight.
- Klevershirts, Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Voodoo Bandits at Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Totally 80s at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Jamie's Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown.
- Great Music at the Bench, Douglas, 10pm until late.
- Big Shot at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Awesome Party Band at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
Saturday
- Eoin Molyneux at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 3pm-6pm.
- Karaoke at The Queens, Laxey, 8pm.
- The Ian Thompson Band at The Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm
- David Castro at Sir Norman’s Var, Douglas, 9pm-midnight.
- The Bop Katz at Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin, 9pm.
- Harvey Mushman at The Rovers, Douglas, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at The Blind Pig, Douglas, 9pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at The Creek Inn, Peel, 9pm-midnight
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Creek Inn, Peel, 9.30pm.
- The Barefoot Revolution at The Creek Inn, Peel, 9.30pm.
- Totally 80s at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- The Boneyard, The Union, Castletown.
- Jamie's Cheesey Disco at The Have, Port Erin.
- Southern State, Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Dancing with Stuey, Second Venue at the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm until late.
- Great Music at the Bench, Douglas, 10pm until late.
Sunday
- Karaoke FM at The Quids Inn, Douglas, 3.15pm.
- Traditional music session at the Whitehouse, Peel, 12.30pm-3.30pm
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm-7pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Horse and Plough, Douglas, 4pm-7pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin, 7pm.
- Karaoke with Ray Sloane Sunday at The Rosemount, Douglas, 5.30pm-9.30pm.
- The Boneyward with Island Maiden and Lazy Daze at Mad Jacks, Douglas.
- Shady Acres and Croteau, Quids Inn, Douglas, 9pm.
- Jamie's Cheesey Disco at The Haven, Castletown.
Monday
- Trevor Shimmin, Quids Inn, Douglas.
- The Ian Thompson Band at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9.30pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
- Manxical Mystery Tour (Beatles tribute band) at The Rosemount, Douglas, 9pm.
- Alex Harris, Quids Inn, Douglas.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.