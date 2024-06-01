There’s been a delay to the start of racing at TT 2024 because of an earlier road traffic collision on the Mountain Road.
As a result the Mountain Road is already shut with the rest of the course now closing at 11.30am.
Superbike and Superstock qualifying will now begin at 11.30am, followed by the Arai parade lap at 1pm.
The Supersport Race One, the first competitive action of TT 2024, is set to take place at 2.30pm with the Sidecars now scheduled to get under way at 5pm.
Both remain at their original race lengths of four and three laps respectively.
Updated schedule: Saturday, June 1
11am All roads close
12pm Superbike/Superstock Qualifying
1.30pm 40 years of Arai at the TT parade lap
2.45pm Monster Energy Supersport Race One (four laps)
5.15pm 3wheeling.media Sidecar Race One (three laps)
Roads open no later than 9.30pm