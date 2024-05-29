The two car parks at the main TT Grandstand area in Douglas remain closed this morning (Wednesday) because of waterlogging.
The car parks, which are situated next to St George’s Football Club and in the lower half of Noble’s Park, have been unavailable for the majority of the festival so far because of the ‘ground conditions’.
A spokesperson from the TT’s organisers said: ‘Due to the impact of recent weather on ground conditions, St George’s car park and Noble’s Park car park will remain closed this morning.
‘If you are planning to visit the TT Grandstand, paddock or fan park, we would encourage visitors to make use of the public transport routes available.’
More information on travelling by bus and the routes available can be found at https://www.iomttraces.com/visit/travel/travelling-to-the-grandstand-and-paddock/