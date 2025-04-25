Residents are being reminded to register for the Isle of Man Homestay Scheme ahead of this year’s TT, Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix.
The scheme, which is operated by Homestay IOM Limited on behalf of government agency Visit Isle of Man, allows households to host paying visitors during the island’s busiest tourism periods.
All properties must be registered by Wednesday, April 30 in order to take part.
Registration costs £65 for one year or £95 for two years.
Those taking part in the scheme during TT could earn up to £2,350 in tax-free income.
Homestay registration is a legal requirement for private households wishing to host visitors during the TT, Classic TT and MGP.
It ensures accommodation meets quality standards in line with Visit Isle of Man’s ten-year Visitor Economy Strategy, Our Island, Our Future.
Deborah Heather, chief executive of Visit Isle of Man, said: ‘During the TT and MGP periods, the Isle of Man attracts thousands of visitors from around the world, leading to an increase in accommodation demand.
‘The Isle of Man Homestay Scheme helps contribute to meeting this demand by enabling residents to open their homes and provide temporary accommodation during these peak times.
‘The Scheme has operated successfully for many years and is a vital part of the island’s event infrastructure.
‘Every additional Homestay property means more people can experience the warm Manx welcome and hospitality the Island is so well known for.’
John Keggin, Director of Homestay IOM Limited, added: ‘We’re delighted to see a strong uptake in registrations this year.
‘In 2024, we had 680 registered properties — this year we’re already approaching 700 and are aiming to reach 750 by the end of April.’