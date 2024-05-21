The TT’s annual mass ride-out lap will take place on Sunday, June 2.
The ‘Legacy Lap’ has been a feature of the TT festival for a number of years in its previous guise as the Simon Andrews’ lap.
It is scheduled to take place in the morning ahead of roads closing at 12.30pm for the day’s six-lap Superbike race later that afternoon.
The lap will see a convoy of motorbikes stretch for miles around the course and is one of the most popular events for visitors to the races.
TT organisers say the lap is a chance for participants to remember friends and riders that shared their passion for two-wheels and the island’s world-famous Mountain Course.
Some riders participating in the year’s lap will be using it as an opportunity to mark the passing of Dave Myers, one half of TV chefs the Hairy Bikers, in support of a number of coinciding mass ride-outs across the UK for cancer charities.
This year’s lap will head away from the Grandstand pit lane at 9.30am under the instruction of TT clerk of the course, Gary Thompson, shortly after a one minute ‘Sound of Thunder’ in which participants will be encouraged to rev their bike’s engines.
Riders that partake in the lap will receive a commemorative wrist band when they sign-on.
Signing-on will take place at the Hailwood Centre, located behind the Grandstand, from next Tuesday, May 28 until Saturday, June 1 between the hours of 2pm and 5pm.
Those taking part in the lap are asked to assemble at the Grandstand on Glencrutchery Road from 8.30am on the day of the event.