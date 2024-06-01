The emergency services have been dispatched to near the Isle of Man TT course amid reports of a crash.
The incident, which is believed to have happened on the Mount Rule Road, was flagged at around 1.30pm
Police have warned that officers are on their way to the scene and that the course access road may soon shut as a result of the incident.
In a statement, the force said: ‘Officers are on route to a collision inside the Course on the Mount Rule Road.
‘Please be aware that Emergency Units will be travelling on blue lights and using the TT Access Road which may be temporarily closed.
‘There may be significant delays whilst units attend and the public are requested to please avoid the Mount Rule area.’
No further details on the incident have been issued at this time.