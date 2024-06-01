The final qualifying session for this year’s TT on Saturday saw Peter Hickman come out on top in the Superbike class lapping at 133.494mph, half a second ahead of regular sparring partner Michael Dunlop.
Hickman’s team-mate Josh Brookes was third fastest on the Superbike leaderboard with a lap of 132.483mph, only 0.4 seconds outside his personal best.
They were followed by Honda Racing’s Dean Harrison (132.048mph) and John McGuinness (131.589mph), the latter recording his quickest lap since he won the 2016 Senior TT.
Manxman Conor Cummins (130.406mph) rounded out the top six on the Milenco by Padgett's Motorcycles Honda. In the Superstock class, it was Brookes who was quickest with a lap of 131.447mph.
He was followed by WTF Racing’s James Hillier (131.351mph), Hickman (130.570mph), Jamie Coward (130.524mph) on the KTS Racing powered by Steadplan Honda, Burrows Engineering’s Dominic Herbertson (129.804mph) and the Aprilia of Mike Browne (129.496mph).