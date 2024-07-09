Michael Dunlop’s record-breaking achievements at TT 2024 will be celebrated at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this weekend.
The prestigious and well-attended event on the Goodwood Estate in West Sussex has featured TT riders and machinery over the years and this weekend will be no different with Dunlop joined by John McGuinness and Peter Hickman among others.
Taking place from Thursday until Sunday, Dunlop will take to the iconic Goodwood hill climb course late on Saturday morning with McGuinness and Hickman.
The 35 year old will then will then head to Goodwood House for a special balcony moment at 12.20pm as his achievements at last month’s TT, which saw him surpass the record of his late Uncle Joey as the event’s most successful rider, are celebrated.
In anticipation of his arrival at the Festival of Speed, organiser Charles Gordon-Lennox the 11th Duke of Richmond said: ‘The Festival of Speed has long been known as the place to see some of the biggest names in motorsport and I’m delighted that, just a few weeks after he claimed his record-breaking 29th Isle of Man TT victory, Michael will be making his debut at the event.
‘Fans will be able to celebrate his superlative achievements with a balcony moment on Saturday, while an array of TT winners and bikes will take to the Hill across the weekend.’
Action from the event, which also features legendary machinery and figures from various motorsports including rallying and Formula One, will be streamed online at https://www.goodwood.com/grr/event-coverage/members-meeting/live-stream/