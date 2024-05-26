A motorist has been arrested for driving wrong-way on the Mountain Road.
Police said the driver had ignored the clear one-way signs at the Creg ny Baa last night (Saturday).
The Mountain Road is one-way from Ramsey to the Creg for the duration of Isle of Man TT 2024.
A police spokesman posted on the Constabulary’s Facebook page: ‘Overnight a driver has driven past all the bright signage at the Creg ny Baa onto the Mountain Road in contravention of the one way system.
‘They were stopped, arrested and will be put to court.
‘We can’t really use a word to describe these actions (although we would love to) without the censors jumping all over us.
‘As 99.999% of people know the Mountain is one way from Ramsey to the Creg ny Baa for the TT festival.’