Peter Hickman claimed victory in an enthralling Superbike TT on Sunday afternoon.
The 37-year-old finished only 5.840s ahead of Davey Todd with Dean Harrison a further 5.201s down in third after two six drama-filled laps.
Early leader Michael Dunlop twice broke the Superbike lap record during the 226.38-mile race, but had to make do with fourth after an issue with the sidepod on his helmet forced him to stop and adjust it at St Ninian’s following the pit stops at the end of lap four.
This saw Dunlop haemorrhage time as he slipped down the leaderboard having built up a 25.135s lead going into the second fuel stop of the race.
Having set a new Superbike lap record of 135.543mph (16 minutes 42.100 seconds) on lap two, he bettered it on the last lap with a time of 135.970mph (16m 38.953s) on the 2024 Hawk Racing Honda Fireblade as he finished 15.116 seconds down on Harrison.
Todd looked set to inherit the lead from Dunlop, but he too had trouble in the pits at the end of lap four as he struggled to get the Milwaukee BMW restarted.
This gave the fast-finishing Hickman the opportunity to stretch the legs of the FHS Racing BMW on the last couple of laps as took to the top of the corrected time charts and closed out a 14th TT win in a new race record time of 1 hour 42 minutes 56.113 seconds. This draws him level on victories with the late, great Mike Hailwood.
Hickman made a slow start to proceedings something he admitted after the race: ‘Maybe I should have gone faster at the start as the bike was pretty good, but I ran into some yellow flags at the end of Cronk-y-Voddy.
‘The longer the race went on, the more I got into my rhythm.
‘To end up first, first you’ve got to finish.’
Todd admitted he was still feeling the effects of yesterday’s first day of racing, but said the bike was amazing.
Harrison, who clocked a personal best lap of 135.19mph, admitted it was hard work wrestling the Honda Racing Fireblade throughout. He said: ‘I felt like a tea towel in the wind at times. It was so hard to do the six laps.’
Behind to the top four, James Hillier finished fourth a minute and a half down on Dunlop.
Hillier enjoyed a good dice with John McGuinness who marked his 110th start with a fine sixth place.
Jamie Coward was seventh on his Superstock bike just behind McGuinness.
Mike Browne was eighth, Michael Rutter ninth and Brian McCormack 10th.
Manxman Marcus Simpson claimed a very impressive 12th in his debut year at the TT, while fellow Manxie Jamie Cringle finished 18th of the 26 finishers.
Conor Cummins was forced to retire his Padgett’s Honda Fireblade at the end of lap three, shortly before team-mate Ian Hutchinson pulled off the course at Windy Corner.
Josh Brookes and Dom Herbertson were early retirements with mechanical issues, while Phil Crowe and Rob Hodson pulled in at the end of lap three.
Ryan Cringle came off on lap four, but was reported as okay by race control.
Racing resumes on Tuesday with the first Superstock and Supertwin races of the week.