The rider involved in the incident that caused Saturday afternoon’s Supertwin Race Two to be red flagged is in a ‘stable condition’.
Organisers have released an update on Jack Petrie after he crashed at Handley’s Corner on the second and final lap of this afternoon’s shortened and delayed race.
The statement read: ‘Today’s incident at Handley’s which resulted in a red flag involved number 55, Jack Petrie.
‘Jack is reported as stable and continues to receive treatment.’
Petrie from Dorset made his debut at the TT last year.