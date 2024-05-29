Police have said the A18 Mountain Road is closed from the Bungalow to the Creg Ny Baa due to a road traffic collision.
A motorbike is involved in the crash and one rider requires hospital treatment.
Crews from the Road Policing Unit are currently at the scene, which is believed to be near to Windy Corner.
While it’s unclear how long the road will be shut for, police say it estimates the route will be back open at around 3pm.
This is to recover the vehicle involved in the RTC and for the inspection car to check the road over.