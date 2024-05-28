It was closed from around 8.30 this morning from Ramsey to the Creg-Ny-Baa after reports of a crash in poor conditions.
Officers from the Roads Policing Unit have been monitoring conditions on the Mountain Road throughout the morning and said it would re-open ‘when conditions improve’.
Police say that while ‘conditions are improving, serious care needs to be taken for anyone driving/riding over the road.’
They added that ‘there are still areas of standing water, and conditions are still damp’
Officers will remain on patrol over the Mountain Road and say they will monitor peoples manner of driving/riding.
Ronaldsway Met Office say the rest of the day will be mainly dry with sunny intervals, although with a risk of one or two sharp showers during the evening. TT organisers have said an update regarding tonight’s second qualifying session of TT 2024 will be made at 3pm.
The schedule as it stands can be viewed here: https://www.iomtoday.co.im/news/isle-of-man-tt-2024-schedule-tuesday-may-28-692005.