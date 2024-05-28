A scaffolder who smashed up the home he was sharing with his partner has been fined £600 for property damage.
Jonathan James Elliott broke a mirror and door and was eventually restrained by police using Pava spray.
The 32-year-old was also ordered to pay £500 compensation to Douglas Borough Council for the damage.
The court heard that a Domestic Abuse Protection Notice has been served on him since the incident.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police were called to Anagh Coar Road in Douglas by a concerned neighbour, on May 20 at 2am.
They reported that it sounded like someone was ‘bashing things up’ and they said they were worried as there was a baby at the property.
Elliott was residing there with his partner and when police officers arrived, they described him as in a drunken state and confrontational.
They reported extensive damage to the property including a broken mirror, a door off its hinges, and damage to another door and wall.
The woman at the property was described as ‘terrified’.
Elliott had to be Pava sprayed by police as he was said to be uncooperative, calling officers ‘clowns’ and ‘c****’, and saying: ‘How can you arrest me for affray? I was at my own place.
‘I’ve hit no-one. My uncle is a magistrate.’
Elliott later said that he had been drinking vodka after being upset because a friend had died.
A housing officer from Douglas Borough Council valued the damage caused at £500.
During an interview at police headquarters, he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said that the damage caused had been relatively low-level, and asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea.
The advocate said that Elliott had kept out of trouble for three and a half years and would now reside at his mother’s address in Willaston.
‘He drank too much, had been in an emotional state, and unfortunately behaved in the way he did and caused the damage,’ said Mr Glover.
‘He has had 36 hours in police custody to reflect.’
The advocate asked the court to deal with the offence by way of financial penalty and said that the Domestic Abuse Protection Notice would ensure that the woman and the defendant would be separated for a period of time.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered Elliott to pay £125 prosecution costs.
He will pay all amounts at a rate of £100 per month.