Wednesday evening’s TT qualifying session is due to begin at 6.30pm.
Roads finish closing at 6pm, with the Superbike and Superstock machines set to start leaving the Grandstand half an hour later.
The Supersport and Supertwin machines are next out at 7.20pm, followed by the sidecars at 8.10pm.
Roads are due to open no later than 9.30pm.
Tuesday evening’s session was cancelled because of wet weather, while Monday’s was delayed because of the same reason. Organisers will be hoping for a clear run tonight to give competitors time on the course ahead of racing beginning on Saturday.