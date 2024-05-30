The Isle of Man Constabulary’s Roads Policing Unit has called for people to ‘respect the roads’ following an increase in the number of road traffic collisions.
Issuing an update on Facebook, the Constabulary also highlighted an increased number of drivers and riders not following speed limits and not driving with ‘due care’.
The statement reads: ‘Yesterday was a busy one for us - our unmarked vehicles continued to identify drivers and riders not following the speed limits.
‘These drivers and riders get identified to marked units and issued with fines and points when words of advice doesn't cut it. Our marked units are also out all over the Island carrying out patrols and speed enforcement.
The Constabulary also called for road users to ensure that their vehicles are not in any way faulty before they use them.
It continued: ‘Our work doesn't stop when the roads close for racing either. Within minutes of the roads closing, an officer on patrol identified a vehicle where something just didn't seem right.
‘The vehicle was stopped, inspected, and due to suspected vehicle defects, it was recovered for a full roadworthiness examination.
‘It only takes the brakes to not work once to become or create a statistic.’
The Police also warned that conditions on the Mountain Course are foggy today (Thursday, May 30), and encouraged road users to drive to the conditions.
It added: ‘We're seeing a number of drivers and riders disregard the conditions, and are driving or riding their vehicles like they've stolen them. One mistake in these conditions could be costly.’