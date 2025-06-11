Routine cervical cancer screenings in the Isle of Man are to be reduced in frequency, with the interval between them increased from three years to five.
The Public Health division says the move is the result of significant advances in screening technology and a greater understanding of cervical cancer prevention.
More effective testing methods mean that Human Papillomavirus (HPV), the virus that causes 99.7% of cervical cancer, is now detected well before it gets the chance to develop.
This means invasive smear tests are needed less frequently for those who test negative for HPV.
From July 1 this year those aged 24 to 49 who test negative for high-risk HPV at their next screening will be invited again after five years for another routine test.
Director of Public Health, Dr Matt Tyrer, said this was a ‘safe and effective’ change based on the latest clinical evidence and follows a recommendation made by the UK National Screening Committee (UKNSC) in 2019 and changes to screening intervals across the UK.
Anyone who tests positive for HPV, or has abnormal cells identified, will continue to receive advice, treatment and support individual to their needs.
The change in screening intervals does not affect your ability to speak to your doctor or request further investigation if you have any concerns, are experiencing unusual symptoms, or for those who return an abnormal or positive result for HPV.
Dr Tyrer said: ‘We know that those who don’t have HPV have a very low risk of developing cervical cancer within five years. It takes around 10 to 15 years for cervical cancer to develop after an HPV infection, which means that this regular screening will pick up cell changes before they develop into cervical cancer.
'This tells us that we don’t need to carry out screening as often, which will help to balance the benefits and harms of screening, while providing a more efficient and safer programme.’
Isle of Man Anti-Cancer Association executive officer, Sandy Denning, described it as a ‘logical step forward’.
She said: ‘'The shift to five-yearly screening intervals is based on the understanding that screening is not a test for the presence of cancer but is a more accurate way of identifying individuals at high risk of developing cervical cancer.
'Concerningly, cervical screening attendance rates are falling so if you receive a reminder letter, please give us a call, on 642638, and make that appointment.’
While nearly all cervical cancers are caused by HPV, a very small number are not, and would not usually be detected through a standard smear test. It remains essential to be aware of symptoms such as unusual bleeding, pain, or discharge, and to seek medical advice promptly if they occur.
To hear more about the changes and ask questions to representatives from Public Health, Manx Care, DHSC and the Isle of Man Anti-Cancer Association, you can attend events organised at Keyll Darree on June 17, from 1-2pm and 6-7pm and online on June 19 from 6-7pm. Spaces can be booked online.