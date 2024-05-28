TT organisers are still hopeful that Tuesday evening’s qualifying session will go ahead as planned.
After rain for most of the day organisers released an update mid-afternoon: ‘Tonight's evening qualifying session is still scheduled to take place from 6.30pm.
‘Conditions around the course are set to improve as the afternoon progresses, and a further update will be issued at 4.15pm.’
Roads begin closing at 4.45pm at Barrule Park in Ramsey, before the rest of the Mountain Road closes at 5pm. The remainder of the course will close at 6pm.
The big bikes are first out tonight at 6.30pm, with the Supertwin and Supersport machines following at 7.20pm.
The sidecars are due to round out the session at 8.10pm.