Fans have flocked from all corners of the globe to crouch down in hedges and watch motorcycles scream past at 200mph.
The Isle of Man TT draws thousands of bike enthusiasts to our little island every year, some for the very first time, others who return year after year.
As much as we’d love to, we can’t get each individual fan story, but we did make a trip to Glen Lough camp site in Marown to speak to some of those raving fans who just can’t enough of this unique fortnight.
Father and son Dennis and Adam White are visiting from Grantham, Lincolnshire and had travelled hundreds of miles to watch the TT.
Dennis said: ‘We got here on Wednesday and went to St Ninian’s near the Grandstand for the practice and watched Peter Hickman fly off the grid.
‘He absolutley flew!
‘We got a good year last year with the weather, it was brilliant, but it’s the Isle of Man and you can’t change it!
Adam said: ‘We come for the fun of the racing, the atmosphere is absolutely brilliant.
‘I came last year and just loved it, I’d definitely come back again.
‘I’ve not been to Glen Lough camp site, we were in Ramsey last year but we thought we’d mix it. Next year we might try something else!’
Sue and Harry are massive TT fans, and while Sue has been before, this year is Harry’s first time on the Isle of Man.
Harry said: ‘It’s been absolutely great so far, we’ve been battling the weather but it’s still good.’
Sue said: ‘I used to come when I was small with my mum and dad, and last year I came on my own bike, and this year is my second time on my own bike.
‘You could come on your own and you would never be lonely in this place.
‘It’s absolutely beautiful, I would come and live here if I could.
‘Even with the weather you’ve got the sea, the roads and importantly the people!’
Stephane Fierling, from France, said: ‘The TT is the number one race in the world.
‘It’s my second time, we came in 2014 and ten years later I’m happy to be back here.
‘We came to the same spot in Glen Lough and nothing has changed, especially not the weather!’
Sam Scourfield, from Aberdare and Dave Hogsden, from Tonypandy, Wales said they simply couldn’t miss TT 2024.
Dave said: ‘It’s my second time at the TT, last time I came was when I was a little boy with my dad and when Sam wanted to come I thought great he’ll keep me company.’
Sam said: ‘It’s my first time here, I’ve been watching it for years on YouTube, the videos don’t do it any justice whatsoever.
‘The first bike that went past me in Glen Vine was just unbelievable, it’s brilliant.’