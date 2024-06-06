A visitor from Australia who walked onto a road which was closed for the TT races has been fined £700.
Lynette Brown, of Hesket Boundary Road, Hesket, Victoria, tried to cross the road at Peel Road in Glen Vine, but was stopped by a marshal and then arrested.
The 67-year-old said she had been visiting her elderly mother and had then gone for a walk, but had lost track of time.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that the offence was committed on Wednesday, June 5.
Brown was in Glen Vine in the morning and had been visiting her mother.
She said she then went to the Co-op in Crosby, before going for a walk.
Brown said she had lost track of time but was aware that the roads were due to close.
She said that had then arrived at the closed road and had tried to attract the attention of a marshal, but was unable to.
Brown said she then saw a vehicle being driven past and had thought it was ordinary traffic, so she had tried to cross.
She was subsequently stopped by a marshal and then arrested.
Mr Swain said that Brown had been granted bail overnight, as she had relatives living locally.
During an interview with police, the defendant was said to have been very apologetic.
The court heard that she had no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Winston Taylor said that Brown had arrived on the island on May 31.
He said that, after visiting her Mum, his client had gone to the Co-op at around 7.45am.
Mr Taylor said that Brown went on long walks, but unfortunately didn’t have a watch with her on this occasion.
The advocate said that the defendant knew the roads would not open again until 5pm, and had no money with her or provisions.
She said she had then mistakenly thought it would be ok to cross, when she saw a vehicle passing.
Mr Taylor asked for credit to be given for his client's guilty plea and her co-operation with the police.
Brown appeared in front of magistrates at Douglas courthouse on Thursday, June 6, admitting the offence of entering onto a closed road, in contravention of the Road Races Act 2016.
Magistrates ordered her to pay the fine forthwith, along with £125 prosecution costs, with 42 days in custody in default if she failed to pay.