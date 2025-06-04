The Clerk of the Course has confirmed a delay to today’s Isle of Man TT schedule (Wednesday, 4 June).
Shortly before 7am, organisers announced a two-hour delay to proceedings, meaning the roads around the TT course will not close at 10am as originally planned.
The delay is due to forecast showers expected throughout the morning.
Race organisers had intended to start the four-lap Supersport TT Race 2 at 10.45am, followed by Sidecar Race 2 at 2pm.
A further update, including a revised schedule, will be issued in due course.
Yesterday (Tuesday), organisers were forced to pack in two races in an evening slot after a frustrating day.