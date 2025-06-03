While the Isle of Man TT is known for world-class racing, it’s often the island itself that leaves a lasting impression.
We chat with visitors and residents as they share what makes the island so special. One group from Norwich, attending their first TT, described the people as “absolutely amazing – very polite, very friendly,” adding that they’d never considered moving here before, but now… they might.
Lewis Casella, a teacher originally from Liverpool, moved during the pandemic and says the Island’s “really progressive” education system and stunning surroundings drew him back after a brief return to the UK.
And fashion buyer Molly Wade, who returned after nearly a decade in London, says a new role with knitwear company Albion made the timing perfect. “It felt like the right place, right time,” she said.
Ready to explore what the Isle of Man has to offer? Visit Locate Isle of Man to learn more about living, working, and thriving on the island.