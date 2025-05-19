With just days to go until the Isle of Man roars to life with the sound of racing engines, excitement is reaching fever pitch across the island.
The action begins with Qualifying Week and will continue into race week in June.
Forecasters are currently predicting unsettled weather for practice week which could extend into race week.
As a result, some of practices and planned races may not go to plan.
However, organisers will be well used to the unpredictable weather and will have a contingency plan up their sleeves.
Below is a full list of races with details on road closures and contingency sessions for you to refer back to throughout the Isle of Man TT 2025 period.
Bank Holiday Monday, May 26
The Mountain Road will close at 8.45am, with all roads around the course shut by 10am.
Riders will take part in a controlled lap from 10.40am before free practice begins at 10.55am, starting with the Supersport and Supertwin classes, followed by Superbike and Superstock machines, and finally the Sidecars.
The first qualifying sessions start at 1.45pm, with sessions for all classes throughout the afternoon. Roads are scheduled to reopen no later than 9.30pm.
Tuesday, May 27
Qualifying continues with evening sessions beginning after the Mountain Road closes at 4.45pm and the rest of the course shutting down from 6pm.
The Superbike and Superstock competitors are first out at 6.30pm, followed by the Supersport and Supertwin machines at 7.20pm, with the Sidecars wrapping things up from 8.10pm.
Wednesday, May 28
A mixed qualifying session at 6.30pm for Superbikes, Superstock and Supersport, and another Sidecar session later in the evening.
Thursday, May 29
Wednesday’s structure is mirrored on Thursday, with bikes on course from 6.30pm.
Friday, May 30
The final day of qualifying shifts back to the afternoon, with roads closing from 12.30pm and all classes getting one final timed session before race week begins.
Saturday, May 31
The first race day arrives on Saturday, with a full day of top-tier competition.
Following the traditional 10am road closure, the Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 1 kicks off at 10.45am, and the 3wheeling.media Sidecar TT Race 1 follows at 2pm.
Roads will reopen by 9.30pm.
Sunday, June 1
Sunday sees the coveted RST x D3O Superbike TT Race headline proceedings, getting underway at 1.30pm following midday road closures.
Monday, June 2
A scheduled rest and contingency day follows on Monday, allowing teams a brief breather, or a chance to catch up should weather disrupt the schedule.
Tuesday, June 3
Racing resumes on Tuesday with the RL360 Superstock TT Race 1 at 10.45am, followed by a Sidecar shakedown and the Metzeler Supertwin TT Race 1 at 2pm.
A solo practice session wraps up the day before roads reopen at 5pm.
Wednesday, June 4
Wednesday features the second Monster Energy Supersport TT Race at 10.45am, and the 3wheeling.media Sidecar TT Race 2 at 2pm, once again followed by solo practice.
Thursday, June 5
Another rest day is pencilled in for Thursday, acting as a buffer for any race delays.
Friday, June 6
Friday, which is a bank holiday on the Isle of Man, hosts two more key contests: the Opul Superstock TT Race 2 at 10.45am and the Entire Cover Insurance Supertwin TT Race 2 at 2pm.
The day ends with a crucial Senior TT practice session at 4pm.
Saturday, June 7
Everything builds towards Saturday, the final day of the 2025 TT, when the curtain comes down with the showpiece Milwaukee Senior TT Race at 10.45am.
As ever, it promises to be the ultimate test of skill, speed and endurance, bringing another thrilling fortnight of road racing to a close.
Sunday, June 8
This is just in case things don’t go to plan, a contingency day with roads around the island closed from 12.30pm if needed.