Port Erin Commissioners says it wants to find a ‘workable solution’ after the company behind a ‘luxury’ glamping site confirmed it is to go into liquidation.
Reayrt Vradda Glamping Ltd, which operates the campsite on Ballafesson Road on the outskirts of Port Erin, is to hold an extraordinary general meeting on June 5 when a resolution will be proposed for the voluntary winding up of the company.
Director John Lovelady said the board had no alternative as it had insufficient access to funds to continue to trade and complete the works required.
The site is owned by Port Erin Commissioners and leased to Reayrt Vannin Glamping Ltd.
In a statement issued this evening, the Commissioners said it was ‘saddened’ to hear the news.
It said: ‘Port Erin Commissioners will be attending the extraordinary general meeting called by the company’s directors.
‘Our officers are closely following the situation and are in constant communication with Reayrt Vradda Limited and the board of Port Erin Commissioners.
‘The board is committed to finding a workable solution to the situation which best protects the interests of the ratepayers.’
Port Erin Commissioners was given planning consent in May 2020 for the creation of a 30 glamping pod/cabin site with provision for camping and camper vans, erection of a welcome centre and detached toilet/shower facilities (20/00496/B).
It went on to petition the government to borrow £163,567 to fund infrastructure works on and around the site.
Reayrt Vradda Glamping signed the lease on the 10-acre site in June 2021.
Glamping pods and chalets were offered as an investment opportunity, priced at £60,000 and £90,000 respectively, with the prospect of potential returns of 10-12%.
There were three members of staff who have now been made redundant, left the company or have resigned.