A person has been arrested after attempting to cycle up the A18 Mountain Road during TT, in direct violation of event-specific traffic regulations.
The incident occurred early on Wednesday morning (June 4), when the individual was seen riding against the one-way system in place for TT fortnight.
The route, which becomes strictly one-way from Ramsey to Douglas during the festival period, also prohibits cycling altogether for safety reasons.
According to the Isle of Man Constabulary, the cyclist ignored multiple warnings from concerned members of the public who tried to stop them. The individual was subsequently arrested by police.
A spokesperson for the police said: ‘Cycling on the Mountain Road is prohibited during TT for the safety of cyclists.
‘It is simply too dangerous.
‘In this case, the person was not only riding in the wrong direction, but also put themselves and others at serious risk.’
The Mountain Road has been the site of numerous incidents over this year’s TT.
Police have reiterated the importance of adhering to all road closures and restrictions, which are in place to protect the public during what is one of the busiest times of year on the island.