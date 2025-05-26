The TT’s Clerk of the Course is hopeful that the weather forecast will improve as qualifying week continues.
Gary Thompson MBE was speaking after Monday’s opening day of this year’s festival was cut short because of wet weather. Ultimately, only the newcomers’ speed-controlled lap went ahead as drizzle became more persistent around the Mountain Course.
In a short video posted on the event’s official WhatsApp channel, he said: ‘We gave it a go this morning. Obviously, we were aware there was a weather was coming in, but we were expecting the front to come in slightly later.
‘We've got the newcomers lap out the way for both solos and sidecars, but unfortunately the rain came in earlier than we thought so we had to cancel the rest of the session.
‘We've kind of achieved what we wanted to do today with getting the newcomers’ lap out the way, so that's good.
‘We now look forward to hopefully getting going on Tuesday evening.
‘There is another weather front coming in on Tuesday evening, so we've got to take that as it comes and try and get the all the sessions out.
‘But if not, we're looking good for Wednesday.
‘Wednesday and the rest of the week is looking much more positive.
‘We've got a ridge of high pressure coming in on Wednesday, and that's due to last for a couple of days.
‘So we'll try tomorrow, but if not, then we're going to go Wednesday evening.
‘I just want to thank everybody for their patience.’