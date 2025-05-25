Isle of Man TT organisers have been forced to condense the schedule for Monday’s opening day of this year’s event with adverse weather forecast.
As originally planned, the Mountain Road will close at 8.45am with the rest of the course following at 10am.
Again, as per the original schedule, the newcomers will get things under way with their speed-controlled lap at 10.40am.
Following that though, the rest of the day’s schedule will be a series of one-lap untimed sessions for the event’s various classes, with no official qualifying taking place with the weather set to close in as the day goes on.
Indeed roads are now set to start re-opening at 1.45pm not later on the evening as had been originally planned.
Revised schedule: Monday, May 25
8.45am Mountain Road closes
10am Rest of the Mountain Course closes
10.40am Newcomers’ speed-controlled lap
10.55am Supersport/Supertwin practice (one lap)
11.15am Superbike/Superstock practice (one lap)
11.40am Sidecars practice (one lap)
12.05pm Supersport/Supertwin practice (one lap)
12.25pm Superbike/Superstock practice (one lap)
12.40pm Sidecars practice (one lap)
Roads open from 1.45pm