As gale-force winds and torrential rain battered the Isle of Man on Monday night into the early hours of Tuesday, a café in the heart of Marown became an unlikely refuge for soaked and shivering TT visitors.
Emma Mullinor, manageress of Costa Coffee in Crosby, made the selfless decision to keep the store open overnight, offering a warm, dry space for campers staying nearby at Glenlough Campsite.
While only three wet and weary campers took up the offer, Emma said she was deeply moved by the ‘outpouring of love and support’ from the local community and praised the island’s response to visitors caught in the storm.
‘I’m doing this because the space is there and it’s a way to help out,’ Emma said ahead of Monday night.
‘We’re just down the road from Glenlough Campsite and I could think of nothing worse than having to camp in this weather.
‘We don’t have sleeping or shower facilities, but it’s dry and there are comfy chairs – it’s something.’
With gusts of up to 55mph reported and a yellow weather warning issued by Ronaldsway Met Office, conditions were far from ideal for anyone under canvas.
Despite only catching 45 minutes of sleep herself, Emma said she had no regrets.
‘I’d absolutely do it again,’ she said. ‘It wasn’t about how many people turned up – it was about letting people know there’s help there.
Indeed, Emma’s gesture was part of a broader wave of community support that swept through Marown and beyond.
Just down the road, Crosby Methodist Church opened its doors to those seeking shelter, welcoming visitors overnight.
Nearby, Marown Millennium Hall also took in stranded travellers.
A spokesperson from Marown Memorial Playing Fields said: ‘We had three Dutch bikers stay in the hall overnight. They were extremely grateful – and we were happy to help.’
A key force in coordinating much of this grassroots effort was the long-running tt">TT & Manx Grand Prix 2025 Help Line Facebook group.
The group has become an invaluable hub during TT fortnight, connecting fans in need with residents and businesses able to help.
Group admins Margaret Cain, Sandra Diamond and Barbara Keene helped field requests and offers throughout the night, ensuring no one was left out in the cold.
Their page has become a vital source of free information, offering everything from emergency contacts to lost and found updates, as well as listings for shelter, hot showers and home-cooked meals.
You can join the group by searching TT & Manx Grand Prix 2025 on Facebook or contact admins Margaret Cain (07624 560460), Sandra Diamond (07624 484805), or Barbara Keene (07624 352073).
As the clean-up continues and campers dry out, Glen Lough campsite boss Sheila Quayle says the real story is the community itself.
‘This is what the Isle of Man is all about,’ she said. ‘Looking after each other, and the people who come here to enjoy it with us.’