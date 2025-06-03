The operators of a viewing site on the TT course have slammed the behaviour of a group of bikers who allegedly scared a herd of cows and took their troughs to barbecue steaks.
But the site’s operators have appealed for the group of 15 bikers, who the operators say are from Northern Ireland, to come forward and pay for the damage to the troughs before the police get involved.
Posting on Facebook, ‘K Tree TT 2025’ said: ‘Yesterday (Monday) saw one of our most successful days, yet it was ruined by some careless, selfish, and downright stupid individuals.
‘Some gentlemen, around 15 of them, decided to hop over the fence at K Tree, into the field where cows were resting.
‘They took the cows troughs, dragged them across the field, and proceeded to light a BBQ in them, cooking a load of rump steaks.
‘While this might sound amusing, they have totally destroyed the troughs, stressed out the animals, didn’t clean their mess up after being caught, and offered no apology.
‘There are signs all over the field explaining the dangers of foot and mouth too, which they’ve totally ignored.’
The operators are now urging the group to come forward.
The post says: ‘Thousands of you use this spot to watch the racing, and this one careless act can mean the whole thing is taken away next year. The police have confirmed this is criminal damage, and trespassing, and as such we are keen to locate the individuals.
‘If you are reading this and it was your group, the farmer has confirmed he will not press charges if you pay to replace the cows' troughs.’