The overnight heavy rain and strong wind has forced organisers to make a slight tweak to today (Tuesday’s) planned race schedule.
The new schedule sees the addition of a course inspection lap at 11.15am for qualified competitors prior to today's races.
Roads will shut around the course at 10am, with the first Superstock race of the week delayed until 12.30pm.
A sidecar shakedown lap will follow at 2.10pm with the three-lap Supertwin race at 3pm.
Roads are due to re-open no later than 5pm.
Revised schedule: Tuesday, June 3
10am All roads closed
11.15am Course Inspection Lap
2.10pm Sidecar Shakedown
Roads re-open no later than 5pm